Share:

LAHORE - Real Azadi March convoys led by PTI Lahore leadership from different areas of Lahore city left for Rawalpindi on Saturday to participate in the demonstration. Provincial Health Minister and PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid led the Haqiqi Azadi March from Ravi Toll Plaza on Saturday. There were thousands of people and workers having PTI flags and placards in their hands participated in the departure of the convoy of Haqiqi Azadi March to Rawalpindi. Party workers People and workers raised slogans of Imran Khan Zindabad. Before the departure theProvincial Minister Yasmin Rashid expressed her opinion while the convoy headed towards Rawalpindi led by herself and said that there are a large number of workers at Ravi Toll Plaza. On the call of Imran Khan, carvans from all over Pakistan will reach Rawalpindi. Yasmin also said that Imran Khan will tell the next action plan in Rawalpindi and we are ready to go to any extend according to the decision of Imran Khan. Yasmin said that if Imran Khan will say that we have to sit there till our election demand is met, then we will stage a sit-in protest. Meanwhile, a convoy of hundreds of vehicles left from NA 133 under the leadership of PTI Central Vice President Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry to participate in the real freedom march of PTI in Rawalpindi. The traditional breakfast of Lahore Halwa Puri and Naan Chane was arranged for the workers.