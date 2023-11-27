Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10 electricity thieves arrested

Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Shahpur Sub-Division SDO Imran Haider and his team conducted a search operation against electricity thieves on Sunday. During the operation, they checked 10 houses in Shadiwal village and discovered that all of them were stealing electricity from direct supply. SDO Imran Haider stated that out of the 14 houses in the street, only 4 had meters installed. The remaining 10 houses were directly wired from the LT line and were illegally consuming electricity. All of the illegal connections were disconnected immediately, and an application for an FIR against the culprits has been submitted to the concerned police station. LESCO has warned that it will continue to take strict action against electricity theft. The company urges all customers to obtain legal electricity connections and avoid resorting to illegal means.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023