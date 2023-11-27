10 electricity thieves arrested

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Shahpur Sub-Division SDO Imran Haider and his team conducted a search operation against electricity thieves on Sunday. During the operation, they checked 10 houses in Shadiwal village and discovered that all of them were stealing electricity from direct supply. SDO Imran Haider stated that out of the 14 houses in the street, only 4 had meters installed. The remaining 10 houses were directly wired from the LT line and were illegally consuming electricity. All of the illegal connections were disconnected immediately, and an application for an FIR against the culprits has been submitted to the concerned police station. LESCO has warned that it will continue to take strict action against electricity theft. The company urges all customers to obtain legal electricity connections and avoid resorting to illegal means.