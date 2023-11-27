13 wedding halls sealed in Lahore, Sargodha

LAHORE - A province-wide crackdown on marriage halls violating regulations regarding one-dish policy and operating in late hours is currently in progress. During the last 24 hours, 13 marriage halls in different districts were sealed and Rs 540,000 fine was imposed on them collectively. Additionally, a case was filed against the halls management.

In Lahore division, a fine of Rs 410,000 was imposed on 17 wedding halls while 13 halls were sealed. The Sargodha division witnessed inspection at various halls out of which two were fined Rs 130,000 for breaching the Marriage Functions Act. Around 433 wedding halls in both districts were inspected during the crackdown.