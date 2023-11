Dera ismail khan - At least 14 people were injured as a car collided head-on with a van on Tank Road here on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the collision occurred near Chehkan Adda when a van coming from Kulachi rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction. After the collision, both the vehicles slipped from the road.

As a result, 14 persons on board got injured who were shifted to a hospital by the medical teams of Rescue 1122 soon after providing them first medical aid.