18th Capt Usman Ali inter-collegiate declamation contest held

Mansehra - Cadet College Batrasi on Sunday organised the 18th martyred Captain Muhammad Usman Ali Inter- Collegiate Declamation Contest where esteemed historian Colonel (Retd) Azam Qadri graced the ceremony as the special guest.

Students from various institutions including Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Batrasi, Military College Murree, Government College University Lahore, Pakistan International Public School and College Abbottabad, Cadet College Wana, Fazl Haq College Mardan, and several others participated in the inter-collegiate declamation competition.

The bilingual declamation comprised of the two phases including English and Urdu where all participating students were honoured with certificates of merit and shields. Representatives of the participating colleges were also recognised.

Video messages from the parents of martyred Captain Muhammad Usman Ali were shared, along with a documentary showcasing his life and martyrdom.

Government College University Lahore emerged as the overall winner in both Urdu and English language competitions. Col (Retd) Azam Qadri congratulated the successful students, praising the high standard of their speeches. He commended the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and underscored the importance of youth like Capt Muhammad Usman Ali, exemplifying courage and audacity.

Col Azam Qadri expressed admiration for Cadet College Batrasi, highlighting its unique standing in the educational landscape. He advised the students to cherish education, respect their teachers, stay dedicated to their goals, maintain discipline, and persevere in hard work. Earlier, Principal Prof Tauqir- ul-Islam, in his welcoming address, expressed gratitude to the special guest and shed light on the college’s achievements in both academic and extracurricular spheres. He outlined current and future programs while commending the relentless efforts of students, faculty, and administrative staff.