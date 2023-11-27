Monday, November 27, 2023
2 bike lifters arrested; 5 motorcycles recovered  

APP
November 27, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against car and bike lifter gangs managed to bust a gang and rounded up its five members besides recovering five motorcycles, and other items from their possession. 

According to a police spokesman, Airport police conducted a raid and rounded up two members of a bike lifter gang namely Bilal and Imran. 

Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.  The arrested accused are record holder criminals and have been shifted to jail for an identification parade. 

Superintendent of Police Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan while appreciating the performance of the police team directed to continue operation against the car, bike lifters and other lawbreakers.

