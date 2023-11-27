Abbottabad, Karachi Blues, Rawalpindi, Peshawar triumphant in National T20

LAHORE - Abbottabad, Karachi Blues, Rawalpindi and Peshawar won their respective match­es in the National T20 Cup 2023-24 at different venues of Karachi on Sunday.

At HPC Oval Ground Abbot­tabad beat Bahawalpur by seven wickets. Batting first, Bahawalpur made 115-9, thanks to a fifty of Moham­mad Shahid (55) as no other batter good make an impact. Aqib Khan took 2-17 while Khalid Usman picked 2-15.

In reply, Abbottabad chased down the target of 116 for three wickets in 13 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Sajjad Ali Jnr made 42 and 30runs respectively. Moham­mad Shahid picked up two wickets for 15 runs.

In another match, Karachi Blues thrashed Larkana by nine wickets at NBP Sports Complex. Larkana were bowled out for just 61 all out as Syed Waleed Azeem blown them away with a figure of 4-9. Mohammad Taha took 2-4 while Afnan Khan picked up 2-16. Faraz Aziz was the top scorer with 26 runs. Ka­rachi Blues chased down the target in 8.2 overs with Mo­hammad Taha remained not out 36. Ali Asghar picked up the only wicket for 15 runs.

At another match at HPC Oval Ground, Rawalpindi overcame Faisalabad by 27 runs. Batting first, Rawalpindi posted 174-6 as Zeeshan Ma­lik (107*) smashed an unbeat­en century while Haider Ali made 32 runs. Asad Raza took 2-43 while Sadaqat Ali 1-22.

Chasing 175, Faisalabad could only manage to score 147-9 in 20 overs. Asif Ali and Muhammad Irfan Khan scored 32 each. Mehran Mumtaz picked up 2-18 and Jahandad Khan took 2-28.

Separately, Peshawar beat Quetta by 69 runs at NBP Sports Complex in a match re­duced to 13 overs. Peshawar posted 158-2 in 13 overs as Iftikhar Ahmed 51 and Amir Azmat 50 blasted half centu­ries. For Quetta, Jalat Khan took two wickets for 12 runs. In reply, Quetta could only manage to 89-7. Salahuddin remained unbeaten with 34 runs. Imran Khan Snr took 2-16 while Mohammad Abbas Afridi picked up 2-19.