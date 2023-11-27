Abbottabad lift Pak T20 Blind Cricket trophy 

ISLAMABAD - Abbottabad outplayed Karachi to win the 14th National Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2023 (Grade-2) title by 10 wickets in the final at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground, Faisalabad on Sunday. Put into bat first, Karachi set a competitive total of 231 in 20 overs. Tahir Ali scored unbeaten 120 runs off 74 balls while Ayoub Khan scored 93. In reply, Abbottabad chased the target in 18.4 overs without any loss. Man of the match Riasat Khan hammered unbeaten 110 runs off 62 balls while Naeem Ullah struck unbeaten 79.