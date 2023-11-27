Monday, November 27, 2023
Abbottabad lift Pak T20 Blind Cricket trophy 

APP
November 27, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD - Ab­bottabad outplayed Ka­rachi to win the 14th Na­tional Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy 2023 (Grade-2) title by 10 wickets in the final at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground, Faisalabad on Sunday. Put into bat first, Karachi set a competitive total of 231 in 20 overs. Tahir Ali scored unbeat­en 120 runs off 74 balls while Ayoub Khan scored 93. In reply, Abbottabad chased the target in 18.4 overs without any loss. Man of the match Riasat Khan hammered unbeat­en 110 runs off 62 balls while Naeem Ullah struck unbeaten 79.

