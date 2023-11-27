Ahad Cheema gets clean chit in assets beyond means case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) gave clean chit to caretaker prime minister’s advisor Ahad Khan Cheema in the in the reference of assets beyond means on Monday.

According to the report submitted by NAB, all the assets of Ahad Cheema match with his income and therefore it doesn’t require any reference against him.

The report said that all the alleged ‘benamidars’ (individuals holding property on behalf of others) of Ahad Cheema made the properties from their personal income and it cannot be linked with Cheema.

The report claims that the accounts of Ahad Cheema’s relatives including Sadia Mansoor, Mansoor Ahmed and Nazia Ashraf are not ‘benami’ accounts of Cheema.

Ahad Cheema’s total income is 213 million while his expenses are 131 million, the investigation revealed.

It added that the former bureaucrat provided NAB with his income and profit records during the re-investigation. The submitted record was found correct after thorough verification.

The NAB made an appeal to the accountability court to decide on Ahad Cheema’s acquittal plea as per the law.