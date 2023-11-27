AI leap for APSACS

I am writing to propose the inte­gration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the Army Public Schools and Colleges System (APSACS) to enhance the educational experi­ence for students and teaching staff. With 21 years of teaching ex­perience in APS&C and being an in­tegral part of APSACS, I deeply un­derstand the significance of AI in APSACS. I am confident that inte­grating AI will yield remarkable re­sults, significantly enhancing the overall learning process.

With about 185 institutions across the country, approximately 20974 teaching staff, and a student population of about 265446, AP­SACS plays a pivotal role in provid­ing quality education to the chil­dren of Pakistan Army personnel. The well-equipped labs and the option for students to pursue the O Levels examination system reflect the commitment of APSACS to aca­demic excellence.

Integrating AI into the APSACS system has the potential to rev­olutionise the educational land­scape, providing personalised learning experiences, improving teaching methods, and better pre­paring students for the demands of the future workforce.

APSACS can use smart comput­er programs that adapt to each student’s needs, providing spe­cial lessons and instant feedback. Smart computer systems can track student progress and create personalised learning plans for each student.

Moreover, APSACS can utilise AI-powered teaching tools for educa­tors to create interactive and en­gaging lessons, including virtual reality simulations and adaptive learning modules. Additionally, AI can streamline administrative processes such as student enroll­ment, attendance tracking, and resource allocation, freeing up time for educators.

APSACS can also introduce AI-powered career guidance systems to help students make informed decisions about their educational and career paths.

By leveraging AI, APSACS can continue to uphold its commitment to providing quality education and preparing students for success in a technology-driven world. I strong­ly encourage the APSACS Secretar­iat to explore the integration of AI into the education system, which will provide personalised learn­ing experiences, improve teaching methods, and equip students with essential 21st-century skills. This initiative will not only elevate AP­SACS to the standards of advanced countries but also significantly im­prove the overall learning experi­ence for APSACS students.

In a country where the education system is already facing challeng­es, the integration of AI can signifi­cantly enhance its performance.

SAJID ALI BANGASH,

Gujranwala.