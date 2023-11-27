Anti-polio drive to target over 2.59m children

KARACHI-Polio Eradication Campaign will be started from November 27 in all the 7 districts of Karachi, in which 2.585 million children will be immunised against polio.

More than 11,000 polio workers will perform their duties to achieve the target of vaccination of children under 5 years of age.

The meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput reviewed the arrangements for the campaign and decided to provide full security to the teams, said a statement on Sunday. It was informed at the meeting that two polio cases were reported from Karachi in October, becoming the first cases outside of the endemic region since January 2021. The first child is a 24-month-old, who had an onset of weakness in his limbs on October 3, while the second child is a 31-month-old who had an onset of weakness on October 15. Both cases were reported from the same UC Gujro of Karachi East from a high-risk population. Virus isolated from both children belongs to the YB3A cluster, which has been detected in most of the positive environmental samples isolated from different parts of Karachi recently.

It was also informed at the meeting that since the diagnosis of these two cases, this is the second vaccination campaign being conducted. The previous campaign was one of the most successful in the history of the initiative, with the highest number of coverage and the lowest number of refusals and missing children. This was only because of the hard work of government administration. The meeting was attended among others by the Coordinator of the Emergency Operation Centre, Sindh Irshad Sodhar, deputy commissioners of all seven districts, all District Health officers and representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners as well as district health officers to play their role in achieving the target of Polio vaccination as their national responsibility.

He said Polio eradication is a national cause and they should make all out efforts to eliminate the polio virus from the city.

Meanwhile in Larkana all arrangements have been finalized by the District Health Department Larkana for the National Immunization Campaign for Polio. More than 306950 children of the Larkana district up to five years of age would be vaccinated with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day national polio campaign starting from November 27 to December 2, to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Athar Hussain Shah here on Sunday evening.

He said the children up to five years of age would be administered the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day campaign. He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted, which would visit all the areas, including the remote, far-flung, and flood- and rain-affected areas of the district, to accomplish the task. He further said that three (6) roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during six-day campaigns.

DHO Larkana said that 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard, and they will be available at railway stations, bus stops, and various markets in the district during the 6-day anti-polio campaign.