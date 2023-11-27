Australian High Commissioner meets Pakistan Test squad

LAHORE -The Australian High Commis­sioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Sunday met the players and officials of Pakistan cricket Test squad and expressed good wish­es for Pakistan team’s visit to Australia. Australian High Com­missioner visited Pindi cricket stadium and meet the Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan and other members along with Team Di­rector Muhammad Hafeez and inquired about the preparations of upcoming three-match Test series against Australia.

Team Director Mohammad Hafeez informed Neil Hawkins about the team preparations of Test squad for upcoming series. The Australian High Commis­sioner also played cricket with players and expressed his good wishes for Pakistan team’s visit to Australia.

During the meet and greet with the Pakistani team, the Australian High Commissioner said that they won’t just be cricketers in Australia; they will be ambassadors and role mod­els, fostering meaningful con­nections with their extensive Pakistani and Australian fan­base. “I encourage all Pakistan­is to show their support for the Shaheens.” The High Commis­sioner added: “We are looking forward to an exciting contest and a glorious Australian sum­mer of cricket.” The tour will open at the Perth Stadium on December 14, 2023 and it will mark the first instance of Paki­stan playing a Test at the venue. The two teams will face off in the Boxing Day Test at the icon­ic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30 and the third and final match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2024.