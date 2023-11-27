Australian High Commissioner meets Pakistan Test squad

LAHORE -The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Sunday met the players and officials of Pakistan cricket Test squad and expressed good wishes for Pakistan team’s visit to Australia. Australian High Commissioner visited Pindi cricket stadium and meet the Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Rizwan and other members along with Team Director Muhammad Hafeez and inquired about the preparations of upcoming three-match Test series against Australia.
Team Director Mohammad Hafeez informed Neil Hawkins about the team preparations of Test squad for upcoming series. The Australian High Commissioner also played cricket with players and expressed his good wishes for Pakistan team’s visit to Australia.
During the meet and greet with the Pakistani team, the Australian High Commissioner said that they won’t just be cricketers in Australia; they will be ambassadors and role models, fostering meaningful connections with their extensive Pakistani and Australian fanbase. “I encourage all Pakistanis to show their support for the Shaheens.” The High Commissioner added: “We are looking forward to an exciting contest and a glorious Australian summer of cricket.” The tour will open at the Perth Stadium on December 14, 2023 and it will mark the first instance of Pakistan playing a Test at the venue. The two teams will face off in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30 and the third and final match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2024.