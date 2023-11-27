Bakhtawar rejects reports of rift in Bhutto-Zardari family

ISLAMABAD - The Bhutto-Zardari family has claimed that no one can divide them as their Pakistan Peoples Party prepares for the February 8 polls.

“Don’t believe the headlines - we’re only & always about family first,” Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari – daughter of PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and sister of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – posted on X with a picture of the family including Faryal Talpur – Zardari’s sister. She also made sure that her sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari – not seen in the picture – was mentioned in the post, giving her the ‘photo credit.’

Family sources said the father, the son and the Bhutto-Zardari family had declared at the Dubai reunion that ‘no one can divide’ them. “The PPP is optimistic to win the polls,” said a close aide of the Bhutto- Zardari family. Earlier too, the Bhutto family had quashed rumors of a speculated rift between Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The speculation gained traction after Zardari labeled his son as an ‘inexperienced’ politician during a recent interview, and further escalated when Bilawal departed for Dubai.

A similar image was shared by Bilawal on his Instagram handle, portraying a harmonious atmosphere within the Bhutto clan. In the aftermath of Zardari’s interview, PPP leaders took to various media platforms to denounce reports of internal strife within the party.

Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi, Shazia Marri and others contended that the Bhutto family was in Dubai for a prescheuled family reunion and it had nothing to do with Zardari’s explosive interview. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meanwhile is actively preparing for the general elections, with major steps such as publishing of final delimitation lists scheduled for November 30 after completion of objections and formulation of a code of conduct, besides training and security measures.

The final delimitation of constituencies will be published on November 30 as the review of objections had been completed. The additional final electoral rolls are currently in the process of printing at the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), and their delivery would be guaranteed before the announcement of the election schedule. The ECP has approved a code of conduct as per legal requirements following consultations with political parties and its official notification would be issued in the coming days.