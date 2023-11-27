Bradley Cooper says he’d probably say yes to ‘Hangover 4’ ‘in an instant’

LOS ANGELES - For devotees of “The Hangover” film franchise, there’s some good news, and some bad news. Bradley Cooper recently visited the “New Yorker Radio Hour,” during which he shared his feelings on whether he would be interested in doing a fourth installment of the popular Todd Phillips-directed movie series about a group of friends who keep having to deal with the fallout after an extremely wild night of partying. “I would probably do ‘Hangover IV’ in an instant,” Cooper said on the podcast, adding, “just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.” Galifianakis and Helms were Cooper’s costars in “The Hangover” in 2009 along with two sequels, in 2011 and 2013. The popular comedies also starred Justin Bartha and Ken Jeong. But while Cooper would be keen to do a fourth goround, he was quick to add on the podcast that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. “I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that,” Cooper said, referring to Oscar-nominated director Phillips, who is currently wrapping up his next project “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Cooper himself is a decorated director in addition to his acting credits. He currently stars in the new biopic “Maestro,” which he also directed, following the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.