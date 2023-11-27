China urges Pak to expedite work in CPEC

ISLAMABAD - China has urged Pakistan to expedite work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects amid reservations of slow-down, diplomatic sources said.

Senior diplomats told The Nation that Beijing had asked Islamabad to concentrate on the CPEC projects that were originally expected to be completed long ago. “The top leadership and diplomats (of the two countries) are in regular contact on the issue. China naturally wants the CPEC projects to be completed on time. There is already a lot of delay (in completion of several CPEC projects),” one diplomat said.

Another diplomat said that Pakistan had assured at the highest level to China to speed up work on the CPEC projects. “We have demonstrated this practically to China,” he added. In the first decade of the CPEC, a close partnership between Pakistan and China has played a pivotal role in revitalizing Pakistan’s economy. CPEC, a component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aims to enhance Pakistan’s infrastructure. The first phase of CPEC has concluded, and the second phase is presently in progress. A critical element of this phase is the Main Line One (ML-1) railway project, a collaborative effort between Pakistan and China, designed to upgrade and modernize Pakistan Railways. Financed by China, the project involves the expertise of Chinese companies and is deemed the largest railway endeavor in Pakistan. The ML-1 project spans a 1,296-kilometer track from Karachi to Peshawar, with an estimated cost of $ 8.2 billion.

The project is strategically vital for the CPEC and is anticipated to be completed by 2024, passing through key cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, and Lahore. Financed through a combination of debt and equity, the total project cost is $8.2 billion, with sponsors China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) providing $ 600 million in equity.

The remaining $1.2 billion will be secured through debt financing, structured as a mix of post-completion and pre-completion financing. The ML1 project is part of the broader Belt and Road Initiative and enjoys support from Chinese government institutions such as the Export-Import Bank of China and the China Development Bank. Despite these promising prospects, the ML1 project faces challenges, including uncertain financing, environmental concerns, potential geopolitical tensions, and management complexities.

As CPEC’s second phase unfolds, understanding the multifaceted aspects of the ML-1 project becomes crucial for assessing its impact on both the Chinese and Pakistani economies. Recently, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan had completed more than 50 projects worth $ 25 billion under the CPEC. Speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing last month, he said the CPEC is a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.

“We have completed over 50 projects worth $25 billion under the CPEC,” Kakar said, adding that a very significant airport at the southern Gwadar port, which is being built with Chinese money as part of the CPEC, will soon be inaugurated. The PM further said that the clean energy projects were expected to be completed in the next four to five years under the CPEC. Yesterday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi said Pakistan and China were committed to cooperation for sustainable development and preservation of their rivers. In this regard, the two countries have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on the Indus and Yangtze rivers to explore the challenges and opportunities faced by river cultures, ecosystems and economies and engage in discussions on sustainable development of major rivers.