CM inaugurates Cavalry Ground Underpass

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi officially opened the Cavalry Ground Underpass on Sunday. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the chief minister emphasized the significant benefits that the completion of the Cavalry underpass would bring, particularly to the residents of Gulberg and Defence in Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the upcoming opening of the Ghora Chowk flyover on December 7 would render the route signal-free from Centre Point to Defence Mor. The completion of the Cavalry underpass enables the daily passage of 200,000 vehicles, eliminating the need for stops at three signals that were previously encountered. Naqvi praised the meticulous finishing of the Cavalry underpass, describing it as a magnificent achievement. He underscored the government’s concentrated efforts on three pivotal projects, namely the Lahore and Rawalpindi Ring Roads, and the Bund Road project. The chief minister assured that the government was diligently working towards the swift completion of these projects. Commending the dedication of DG LDA (Director General Lahore Development Authority) and his team, as well as the contractor, for their round-the-clock efforts, Naqvi expressed appreciation for the early completion of the Cavalry underpass. In light of environmental concerns, the chief minister urged people to stay indoors to reduce smog and avoid unnecessary outings. He emphasized the positive impact of environmental care, noting a recent reduction in smog levels due to decreased traffic in the last three days. Naqvi acknowledged the challenges posed by the closure of the main road during construction but emphasized the importance of the Cavalry underpass project. Several provincial ministers, including Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Mansoor Qadir, as well as Chief Secretary, Secretary Information, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, and other officials, attended the event.

CM expresses indignat ion over non-completion of co nstruct ion work of Bedian underpass

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Bedian and Cavalry underpasses early morning and expressed his indignation over noncompletion of the construction work of Bedian underpass side roads. The CM sought a reply over noncompletion of the construction work of Bedian underpass side roads within stipulated time. The stipulated deadline for the completion of side roads was fixed 25th November. “Why has the work not been completed”, the CM asked. The LDA