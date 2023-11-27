Monday, November 27, 2023
Countrywide anti-polio campaign begins

Countrywide anti-polio campaign begins
Web Desk
11:04 AM | November 27, 2023
An anti-polio campaign of varied durations has begun across Pakistan today (Monday).

During the campaign, children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

In Punjab, anti-polio teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio vaccine to 22 million children.

In Sindh, more than eighty thousand workers will go door to door to administer vaccine to over ten million children to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

Likewise, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than seven point four million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops.

In Balochistan, more than 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

On November 11, the Ministry of Health reported that a 31-month-old child had been diagnosed with polio in Karachi, marking the fifth case in Pakistan this year.

The health ministry has confirmed that the polio virus was found in a 31-month-old child from UC Gujro in Gadap Town of Karachi East.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where polio continues to threaten the health and well-being of children.

