Cycle rally held to create awareness about smog

LAHORE - More than 200 cyclists took part in an anti-smog cycle ride to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion, here on Sunday. Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa participated in the cycle rally and completed the track with other participants. The rally commenced from Charing Cross, Mall Road, and ended at the same point after taking a round of Istanbul Chowk square. The activity is arranged on every Sunday and this is the sixth meet-up of the rally participants and cyclists. This time Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) collaborated with Commissioner’s office. Talking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the positive impact of cycling in humans’ life, saying that cycling was a sports activity in which stamina could be improved, adding that the regular use of cycling would significantly reduce smog. Less use of vehicles that emit smoke would also reduce smog, he said. He stressed the need for adopting cycling as a culture. The commissioner said that they would make it easier for the citizens to ride bicycles on city roads, adding that administration was taking measures for facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being valued more after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.