Monday, November 27, 2023
Death toll from flooding in Somalia climbs to nearly 100

News Desk
November 27, 2023
International

MOGADISHU-The number of people killed by floods from heavy rains in Somalia has risen to 96, state news agency SONNA said on Sunday. “Somalia’s flood death toll climbs to 96,” SONNA said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding the figure had been confirmed by Mahamuud Moallim, the head of the country’s disaster management agency. Like the rest of east and Horn of Africa, Somalia has been battered by relentless heavy rains that began in October, caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena. Both are climate patterns that impact ocean surface temperatures and cause above-average rainfall. The flooding has been described as the worst in decades and has displaced about 700,000 people, according to the United Nations.

Tags:

News Desk

International

