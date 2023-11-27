Decimated northern Gaza gets 61 aid trucks; ‘We went back to Stone Age,’ said a Palestinian

UNITED NATIONS - Sixty-one trucks Saturday hauled aid to northern Gaza, much of which was completely destroyed by the deadly Israeli bombardments, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday. The freight -- the largest number since 7 October -- included food, water and emergency medical supplies. Eleven ambulances, 3 coaches and a flatbed were delivered to Al Shifa Hospital to be used to assist with evacuations. Looking around the vast devastation left behind by Israeli strikes, Namzi Mwafi, a 23-year-old Palestinian man, waiting in a long line to collect much-needed supplies, said, “We went back to the Stone Age,” Mwafi told The New York Times that dozens of his extended family members are sheltering together in a two-bedroom apartment in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza near the territory’s border with Egypt, he says. The oldest, his grandmother, is 68; the youngest, a cousin, is 6 months old.