Despite smart lockdown, Lahore still world’s most polluted City

LAHORE - Smog shows no signs of relenting as with the air quality index (AQI) 265, Lahore, the city of gardens, again topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities on Sunday. The AQI over the US consulate was recorded at 422, 396 over Phase-8 in Defence Housing Authority, 296 over Johar Town and 247 over The Mall. Doctors, on the other hand, have advised people to avoid travelling unnecessarily so that they could prevent themselves from exposure to polluted air. Temperatures continue to drop in the city with each passing day. The weather was partly cloudy in the morning. The Met Office forecast there was no chance of rain in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours. It predicted that the maximum temperature in the city would be recorded at 23 degrees Celsius while the minimum at 13 degrees Celsius. All business activities will remain shut and entry of vehicles on The Mall will also remain banned as there will be a complete lockdown in Lahore today as part of the steps ordered by the Punjab government to control smog in the provincial capital. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi, on the other hand, has expressed his gratitude to The Almighty Allah that the steps ordered by his government have started producing the desired results. In his post on X, he has said that courtesy the steps taken by his government, the air quality index (AQI) which was 454 on November 23, dropped to 232 on Saturday. Yesterday, on Saturday too, shops and markets in the city remained closed until 3:00 PM on Saturday on the order of the Punjab government. However, shops selling food items, pharmacies, petrol pumps and laboratories remained open.