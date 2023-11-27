Monday, November 27, 2023
Diamond Paints win Patrons Aibak Polo Cup

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 27, 2023
LAHORE - Diamond Paints clinched the coveted trophy after beating Re­mounts 8-6 in the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 final here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday. 

The historic Aibak Cup final drew a large crowd of spectators, including families and children, creating an electric atmosphere at the Lahore Polo Club. The event was graced by Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, the Executive Committee members, and esteemed guests, including Patrons Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Farooq Amin Sufi, Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam, Taimur Ali Malik, Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Qadeer Ashfaq, and other polo enthusiasts. 

The final match proved to be a riveting contest, with Diamond Paints ultimately securing vic­tory with an 8-6 scoreline against Remounts, earning the historic Aibak Polo Cup trophy. Saqib Khan Khakwani led the charge for Diamond Paints with three goals, supported by Raja Temur Nadeem and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who contributed two goals each, while Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal. Remounts’ efforts were marked by Lao Abelenda’s three goals, along with two goals from Mohammad Naeem and one from Omer Asjad Malhi. In the earlier subsidiary final, Team Newage Cables/Master Paints showcased superior polo skills, outpacing Pebble Breaker 6-3. Both teams displayed commendable per­formances, but Newage Cables/ Master Paints demonstrated their prowess, securing a decisive 6-3 victory in the subsidiary final.

