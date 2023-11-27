Dr Jamal for reducing prices of medicines to give relief to people

LAHORE-Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has called upon the pharmaceutical companies to adopt best manufacturing practices besides adhering to international standards and safety protocols for preparing medicines.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. The delegation included Chairman Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman, former Chairman Hamid Raza, member Executive Committee Saad Javed and others. Dr Jamal Nasir said that companies manufacturing substandard medicine bring discredit to Pakistan’s pharma industry in the international market. Banning of a drug also affects the reputation of other products made in Pakistan. Zero tolerance policy is being followed in case of such companies which did not maintain quality control standards, he added. The minister said that the pharmaceutical companies operating in Punjab should adhere to international standards for manufacturing medicines.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that there is a need to reduce the prices of medicines to give relief to the people. He said that the pharmaceutical industry can be further strengthened by producing international quality medicines in Pakistan.

On this occasion, head of the delegation Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan’s pharma industry is exporting medicine worth more than 300 million dollars annually to about 60 countries. By focusing on the pharma industry, exports can be made up to one billion dollars annually. He said that there are more than 600 pharmaceutical manufacturing units in Pakistan, in which about two and a half lakh people are working.

Chairman PPMA appreciated the excellent initiatives under the leadership of Minister Dr Jamal Nasir by the Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Department and praised the senior drugs control administration including Provincial Secretary, DG Drugs Control, Add Secy Drugs Control, Secretary PQCB and Chief Drugs Controller. PPMA delegation highlighted how these actions are encouraging the manufacturing of high quality medicines domestically in Punjab and curbing the menace of counterfeit medicines. PPMA chairman assured that if the government supports and implements the recommendations of the pharmaceutical industry, it will not only improve the international standing of the Provincial Health Authorities but also change the landscape of the domestic pharmaceutical industry allowing it to compete at a global level as well as improving access to quality and affordable medicines within Pakistan. Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir appreciated the achievements of the domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers and assured them of full support of the Provincial Health Authorities so that Pakistan can make its mark in the global market and reach the USD 2 Billion export of pharmaceuticals target in next 5 years. Dr. Nasir Jamal advised the PPMA delegation to share the proposals so that he may take it up at the appropriate level at the earliest.