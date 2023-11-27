ECP appoints 32 RMCs for effective 2024 election monitoring

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed 32 Regional Election Commissioners (RECs) as Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs) to ensure effective monitoring of the 2024 General Elections.

As stated by the ECP spokesperson, the appointed Regional Coordinators will play a crucial role in guaranteeing comprehensive monitoring at the division level. They are also responsible for guiding and supervising the monitoring teams within their respective districts during the upcoming General Elections. The ECP will establish four-tier monitoring control rooms, with Provincial, Divisional, and District Monitoring Control Rooms operating under the supervision of the Central Monitoring Control Center in Islamabad. Legal action will be initiated by the monitoring teams for any violations of the code of conduct in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a one-day online training workshop for Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs), where all Regional Election Commissioners in Pakistan were equipped with the necessary skills for their roles as RMCs. The training workshop covered the Election Commission’s monitoring framework and the creation of monitoring rooms at provincial, divisional, and district levels. Following this training, Regional Monitoring Coordinators/ Regional Election Commissioners will be responsible for training District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in their respective divisions. RMCs had already undergone a twoday training session at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad two months ago.