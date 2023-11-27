Essential oil of clove: Better alternative to antibiotics for treatment of bacterial infections

Bacteria are responsible for a number of serious infections that may be life-threatening. Skin and soft tissue, post-operative, respiratory tractand urinary tract infections are commonly reported in our health care system.

It has now become a high-value concern that most of the pathogenic bacteria like Escherichia coli, Acinetobacter baumannii, Klebsiella pneumonia and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus have developed resistance against the available antibiotics, which is leading towards the treatment failures. Existing Drug-development programs are insufficient to provide the solution to this problem. Alternative and conventional medicines have been observed for their significant benefits in the treatment of different diseases. Essential oilsof Curcuma longa (turmeric) and Syzygiumaromaticum (Clove) have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, analgesic, anti-rheumatic and antimicrobial properties. However, if these plants’ essential oils have to be used as therapeutic tools, then their safety and toxicity also need to be addressed.

Keeping in view all these concerns, Dr Muhammad Qamar Zeshan, Ph.D. scholar Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, UVAS, Lahore under the supervision of Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Ashraf studied anti-bacterial effects of essential oils of clove and turmeric against resistant pathogenic bacteria including Escherichia coli, Acinetobacter baumannii, Klebsiella pneumonia, and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Essential oil of clove and its fractions showed tremendous antibacterial effects against the selected pathogenic bacteria. The results indicated that clove oil and its components can be a good alternative option for the treatment of resistant pathogenic bacteria. The essential oil of turmeric also exhibited antibacterial potential but was less than clove and reference antibiotics. The present study also characterized the components of essential oils. It was observed that the highest percentage of Eugenol and its derivative are present in the essential oil of Clove. While, Turmeric contains Tumerone and its derivatives as major components. The safety profile of essential oils of clove and turmeric for mutagenicity and cytotoxicity was also evaluated and found safe for use. It was concluded that the essential oil of clove can be used for medicinal purposes to treat different bacterial infections.

— The writer is a Ph.D. scholar at Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore.