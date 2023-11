ISLAMABAD-GIGA GROUP proudly unveils the magnificent Gate 3 of DHA-2 Islamabad, a gift from Giga Group to the residents of DHA-2 Islamabad.

The gate was inaugurated by Brigadier Muhammad Jawad, Sitara Imtiaz (Military). Giga Group CEO Najeeb Amin was also present on this occasion. Along with the opening of Gate 3, the Giga Skywalk was also inaugurated.