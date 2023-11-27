Govt seeks private sector involvement for mechanized agriculture

The government is keen to encourage private sector investment in mechanized agriculture in order to enhance productivity to cater to the country's burgeoning population, reports WealthPK.

The Pakistan Business Council recently published a report on "The State of Pakistan's Agriculture 2023", which highlights the issues confronting the agriculture sector. The report discusses five key factors that impact agricultural growth.

The report proposes six policy priorities, including encouraging private sector investment in modern agri-technology, upgrading agri-technology like modern farm machinery, silo storages, cold chains for fruits and vegetables, controlled sheds for poultry, and high-efficiency irrigation systems.

"The government's aim to encourage private sector investment in mechanized agriculture is part of a broader strategy to modernize the farming practices, increase efficiency, and elevate the overall standard of living for the rural communities," Muzammil Hussain, Scientific Officer at the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), told WealthPK.

"The future of agriculture depends upon its mechanization and sustainable agriculture cannot be possible without a complete package of agricultural machinery," he said.

"Mechanization has revolutionized the farming methods and enabled farmers to perform the tasks more efficiently and effectively. Using machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters, which have replaced the traditional manual labor, results in higher yields, lower labor costs, and more sustainable agricultural practices," he said.

"Mechanization is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a holistic approach to revolutionize agriculture. By integrating cutting-edge technologies into farming operations, the government aims to enhance efficiency and ensure that the field operations are carried out in a timely manner. The ultimate goal is to increase the overall productivity, reduce crop losses, and elevate the quality of agricultural produce, thereby securing food security for the region.

"The adoption of mechanization is particularly significant for smallholder farms, where the implementation of advanced technologies can have a profound impact on livelihoods. Policies and frameworks are being developed to support mechanization on smallholder farms, acknowledging the unique challenges and opportunities faced by smaller agricultural enterprises," he continued.

"It is time to revitalize our commitment to agricultural innovation and mechanization. From the global perspective, the move towards agricultural mechanization aligns with sustainable farming practices and the increasing demand for food security. As nations strive to meet the challenges posed by a growing population and changing climatic conditions, the integration of technology into agriculture becomes paramount," said the NARC scientific officer.

Pakistan has the opportunity to position itself as a leader in sustainable and technologically advanced agriculture through these initiatives.

The collaboration between the government and private sector signifies a shared commitment to the modernization of the agricultural sector, which, in turn, can contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and food security.