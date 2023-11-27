High-level delegation of Chinese Police visits Central Police Office

LAHORE - On the invitation of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, a high-level delegation of Chinese Province Jiangsu Police has reached Lahore on a 5-day visit to Pakistan. Led by Mr Tan Yongsheng, Deputy Director General of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province, Chinese delegation visited the Central Police Office. The officers included in the delegation were Mr Shen Xiang, Director of Public Security Data Administration Bureau of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province, Mr Wang Bingde, Standing Deputy Director General of Nanjing Public Security Bureau, Jiangsu Province, Mr Yaun Xiulai, Director of Public Order Administration Department of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province, Mr Hu Xiao, Deputy Director General of Wuxi Public Security Bureau, Jiangsu Province and Mr Shao Weimin, Deputy Director of International Cooperation Bureau of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and senior police officers adorned the Chinese delegation officers with the traditional cultural turbans of Punjab. During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen security and strategic relations between Punjab and Jiangsu police officials. Jiangsu Police delegation undertook a detailed discussion on increasing bilateral cooperation in training, security and technical matters with Punjab Police. The Chinese police officers will review the working of different units of Punjab Police in the recent visit, and will finalize the matter to enhance the mutual cooperation. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is looking forward to enhance cooperation with Chinese police in investigations, operations, trainings, information technology, modern weapons and logistics etc. IG Punjab said that the capacity building of Punjab Police force will be done.