Hotels, business centres sealed for violating smog lockdown

SIALKOT - The local administration sealed six hotels, eight business centers and Sunday Bazar Imam Sahib for violating the smart lockdown to combat smog. Similarly, 11 business centers including a school were sealed in Daska and 12 people were detained. Over 108 business centers have been sealed since Friday and 52 people were arrested for violating government instructions and a fine of Rs.5,80,000 was imposed. Meanwhile, during the smog lockdown in Lahai Bazar under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, a trader resisted and took out a gun. Kotwali SHO Shehbaz Ahmed recovered the weapon from the trader and said that action would be taken as per the rules.