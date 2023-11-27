Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hotels, business centres sealed for violating smog lockdown

Agencies
November 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   The local administration sealed six hotels, eight business centers and Sunday Bazar Imam Sahib for violating the smart lockdown to combat smog. Similarly, 11 business centers including a school were sealed in Daska and 12 people were detained. Over 108 business centers have been sealed since Friday and 52 people were arrested for violating government instructions and a fine of Rs.5,80,000 was imposed. Meanwhile, during the smog lockdown in Lahai Bazar under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, a trader resisted and took out a gun. Kotwali SHO Shehbaz Ahmed recovered the weapon from the trader and said that action would be taken as per the rules.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023