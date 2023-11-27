Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz's appeals against Al-Azizia, Avenfield references

IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz's appeals against Al-Azizia, Avenfield references
Web Desk
12:20 PM | November 27, 2023
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing of appeals filed by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif against Al-Azizia and Avenfield references today (Monday).

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq will head the two-member bench.

In the previous hearing, the court had sought arguments from parties in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

In the previous hearing, Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Parvez had pleaded the court to give his client four to six hours time for advancing arguments whereas the NAB had sought only half an hour for giving arguments.

The court had said that it could hear the case on day-to-day basis.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1701051517.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023