IPP vows free electricity for poor, double tariff for rich

Claims PTI handed over command of Punjab to incompetent Buzadar who ruined province in three years.

KAMOKE - In an attempt to win public support as the polls drawing closer, Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday vowed to provide free electricity to the poor while the power utility would be available for the rich at double rates if his party was voted to power in the general elections — going to be held on February 8, 2024.

Addressing a public rally in Punjab’s Kamoke on Sunday, Aleem Khan said: “The poor will be provided free electricity if we were [IPP] voted to power.” The electricity would be free for those households consuming up to 300 units per month, he reiterated. “Free electricity for tube-wells and petrol for motorcyclists at half price.” Lauding the role of the Pakistan Army, Aleem said: “Pakistan is stable today due to the military.” The army had supported the Imran Khan-led government to take the country forward, he said. Aleem — once a close aide of the PTI chief — accused the former ruling party of handing over the command of Punjab to “incompetent” Usman Buzadar, who “ruined” the province in three years.

On his part, IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen — former confidant of the PTI chairman — berated the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office via a no-confidence motion in April last year — saying that they supported the “person” for “Naya Pakistan”. “We have learnt a lot from the past,” he said, adding, “Now is the time to move forward.” He said that the IPP — which was formally formed in June — could steer Pakistan out of the economic and political crises.

“Either Aleem Khan or I know how to do politics,” claimed Tareen. The IPP leader was of the view that the transformation of Pakistan was linked with change in the lives of the people. “The country will not move forward until poverty is eradicated.” He vows to bring improvement in the education, health, industry and agriculture sectors. The IPP stalwart also said they would fulfil their promises made to the public if his party won the upcoming elections.