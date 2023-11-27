Karachi Police begin probe after deadly fire

KARACHI - Karachi Police on Sunday registered the first information report (FIR) but failed to make any arrests a day after nearly a dozen people died in a massive fire at a commercial high-rise building in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. At least 11 people died while five others were injured after a blaze erupted inside the R.J. Shopping Mall at 6:20am yesterday because of a suspected short circuit. The fire erupted on the fourth floor before spreading to other parts of the building. According to officials, the deaths occurred beca¬use the building had no ventilation. On Sunday, police registered a case at the Sharea Faisal police station. The case was registered on behalf of the state though Sub-inspector Sadaruddin Mirani but no one was nominated in the FIR. As per the FIR, “connivance” of K-Electric (KE) and other institutions — which gave approval for the building’s map — would be probed. It invoked Sections 322 (manslaughter), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 34 (acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR said that the fire erupted in the building at around 5am on Saturday, before spreading to the rest of the structure. It said that those present inside the building attempted to save themselves by using the stairs and the elevator but sustained burn injuries.