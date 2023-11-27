Kh Asif seeks accountability of those behind PTI experiment

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Sunday sought accountability of those behind the “experiment”. Addressing the PML-N’s workers convention in Punjab’s Sialkot on Sunday, the former defence minister said: “The country suffered losses during the [PTI’s] four years. Those who performed the experiment should be held accountable”. The entire PTI leadership indulged in corruption during their tenure, he accused. “I feel ashamed while narrating his [Imran] tale about Toshakhana.” The infamous Toshakhana case in which Imran Khan was accused of purchasing the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits. Asif further claimed they would recover the country’s economy within two years. Expressing his disappointment over the alleged moral damages to youth during the PTI’s tenure, the PML-N leader said it would take time to put the new generation on the right track. “Whatever was done to the youth for four years is in front of everyone,” he added. “Inflation will end and the economy will recover but how will the moral values be fixed? asked the seasoned politician. Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in a TV talk show brushed aside the PTI’s allegations about unequal electioneering opportunities, saying: “Currently, the PTI is not a victim of the level-playing field.” Multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was ruined by imposing an inexperienced person [Khan] on the country in 2018, he said, while firing a fresh salvo at the incarcerated PTI chairman.