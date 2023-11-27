Monday, November 27, 2023
Lahore police register 4,682 cases in 13-day crackdown on underage drivers

Special checkpoints set up in different areas of Lahore to nab underage drivers

Our Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Lahore police registered 4,682 cases and impounded hundreds of vehicles during crackdowns over the last 13 days on underage drivers. According to details, following the tragic road mishap which claimed lives of six family members in DHA Lahore, the police continued a crackdown on underage drivers. In this connection, special checkpoints have been set up in different areas of Lahore, especially in DHA area to nab underage drivers. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has said underage drivers pose risks not only to themselves but also to others. He also urged the parents not to allow their underage children to drive vehicles or motorbikes. It is pertinent to mention here that six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in Lahore’s Defence Phase 7 area. The family was reportedly returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road. As they reached near a roundabout, the car driven by a teenage boy rammed into their vehicle. The young driver reportedly had lost control of his vehicle. According to witnesses, he had been driving rashly, which was a common practice by children of the affluent in the area. The speeding vehicle hit the victim’s car from the left side. The collision was so intense that the vehicle overturned and was badly damaged.

Karachi Police begin probe after deadly fire

Our Staff Reporter

