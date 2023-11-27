MDCAT test held peacefully in 11 centres in KP

Peshawar - The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU) was peacefully held on Sunday in 11 centres of the province.

The MDCAT test was held in seven cities of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Chakdara, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. Four centres of Peshawar, Islamia Collegiate Ground Peshawar, Hostel No 2 Ground Peshawar University, Pakistan Forest Institute Ground Peshawar University Public School opposite Peshawar University, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMUIMS Kohat, Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, University of Malakand Chakdara and University of Swat Charbagh are also included.

More than 40,000 students participated in the test.

KP CM visits MDCAT centre at AWKUM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah paid a short visit to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements put in place for holding Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) in the centre established in the premises of the university.

The concerned authorities on duty in the centre briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements made for the MDCAT, and said that foolproof arrangements in all respects have been put in place for holding the test in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister was informed that a total of 5443 candidates were registered in Mardan centre for appearing in the MDCAT adding that entry of all irrelevant persons into the premises of the centre is prohibited whereas all kinds of electronic gadgets including cell phones, wrist watches, etc are banned in the premises.

Moreover a complete body search of all the candidates and supervising staff has been ensured while mobile service in the area has been suspended through the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.

The Chief Minister was further informed that the required strength of supervising staff has also been ensured for conducting the test in the desired manner whereas Section 144 of CrPC has already been invoked by the district administration to ban the use of all kinds of electronic gadgets in the vicinity of the centre.

BRT starts addl buses to facilitate candidates

TransPeshawar authorities started additional buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for candidates appearing in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on Sunday.

“The extra buses will provide convenient transportation for candidates to reach the test centres, with TransPeshawar facilitating the travel,” said the spokesman of BRT. This provision aimed to benefit both male and female students, facilitating their commute to and from examination centres.