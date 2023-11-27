Monday, November 27, 2023
Meghan Markle ‘tearing her reputation’ with Royal Family rift

News Desk
November 27, 2023
LONDON - A renowned royal expert, Angela Levin, accused Meghan Markle of destroying the reputation of the Royal Family. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Angela reacted to the bombshell claims made in Omid Scobie’s book Endgame about Prince Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie. She wrote, “Harry said the chat about their baby’s skin colour took place before Meghan was pregnant. They probably asked about having ginger hair too.” The journalist continued, “But M is trying to destroy the Royal Family. It won’t work. Instead she is tearing any reputation she’s got left to bits.” As per Omid’s upcoming controversial book, the Duchess of Sussex exposed two members of the royal family who made racist remarks about her firstborn in a private letter to King Charles. Earlier, in 2021, Meghan made some shocking revelations about the royal family’s ill-treatment towards her during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

