Minister visits NAVTTC, reviews ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD-Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah here on Thursday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to review the ongoing project of the commission.

During the visit, Director General NAVTTC Dr. Khalid Mehmood briefed the minister about the Youth Skill Development Program (YSDP) and expressed their commitment to jointly working for the betterment of the organization, said a news release. Wasi Shah was also briefed regarding the achievements of NAVTTC and its programmes to make the youth skilled empower.

The minister appreciated the efforts and prgorammes launched by the NAVTTC in empowering youth and make them able to compete in the world.

He committed helping NAVTTC for media strategy to encourage youth to join skill development opportunities.

He further said that NAVTTC had made a major contribution to Pakistan’s national human resource development and creates numerous employment opportunities for the skilled youth both overseas and in the country that benefiting the individuals and boosting national economy.