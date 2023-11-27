Notable decline observed in dengue cases in Punjab

LAHORE - A notable decline in dengue fever incidence were observed as 95 fresh cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the latest data issued by the Health Department on Sunday, a total of 13,781 confirmed dengue cases were recorded in 36 districts of Punjab this year. Lahore leads with 6,213 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,608, Gujranwala with 1,436, Multan with 1,338, and Faisalabad with 801 cases. The updates reveal an additional 52 dengue cases in Lahore, 01 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Gujranwala, 10 in Multan, 07 in Faisalabad, 03 in Okara, 03 in Bahawalpur, and 02 in Sahiwal while Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Khanewal and Hafizabad each reported 1 case within the last 24 hours. Presently,102 dengue patients are receiving treatment in various Punjab hospitals, with 60 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan urged the citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. For Dengue treatment, information, or complaints, a free helpline is available at 1033.