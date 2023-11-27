Palestinian Red Crescent dispatches 50 aid trucks to Gaza

The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Sunday dispatched a convoy of 50 trucks laden with aid to the Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian aid group said in a statement: “Today (Sunday), we sent a relief convoy comprising 50 trucks from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Gaza City and its northern environs.

“A group of volunteers from the society in the Gaza and northern governorates will receive the convoy and accompany it for the distribution of aid to the resilient citizens in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

Aid included relief materials, food items, potable water, medicines, and emergency medical supplies.

The society did not specify the source providing the assistance.