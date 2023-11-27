PM calls for improving taxation system to boost economic growth

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday stressed the need to improve the taxation system to boost the country’s economic growth. In an interview with PTV News, the prime minister said the private sector should take on the responsibility of creating wealth and play the role of the engine of growth for the country, while the government’s focus should be on policymaking and taxing that wealth.

He said the government spending on the accumulated tax should also be done in a more responsible way. The prime minister visited the PTV headquarters here on the 59th anniversary of the founding of PTV, where he also cut the cake to celebrate the anniversary along with employees of PTV. On the occasion, the prime minister, congratulating the PTV, said that Pakistan Television played an important role in propagating Pakistan’s soft image and identity across the world. To a question with respect to Balochistan’s natural resources, the prime minister said most of the valuable minerals and resources, such as gold and copper, had not been exploited yet.

He maintained that after the 18th Amendment, the new exploration and exploitation of mineral resources’ issue had been settled, as these would be divided at a ratio of 50:50 between the province and the federation. Balochistan’s major resource potential, particularly copper and gold, is going to be exploited in the coming days, and the value addition of the resources would also be done in the country, which would yield great benefit to the province and the country as a whole. The prime minister highlighted that the exploration was being done at the right time because, in the past, Pakistan as a state was not prepared for exploration due to issues of capacity, financial, and technical expertise. To a question about his future plan after the end of caretaker setup, the prime minister pointed out that he had not anticipated any particular role for himself.