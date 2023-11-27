Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PMIU seminar held in Bahawalpur

Agencies
November 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -  Under the auspices of the Punjab Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), a seminar was organized here at a local school. The seminar was held at the Government Sadique Girls Model School Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawlapur, Zaheer Ahmad Japa was chief guest of the ceremony. Others who also attended the seminar included Chief Executive Officer (Education), Muhammad Akram, Director, PMIU, Farooq Rasheed, District Education Officers, Deputy District Education Officers, and Assistant Education Officers. The seminar focused on delivering knowledge about the procurement of furniture for schools of Early Child and Care Education (ECCE). The DC Bahawalpur and CEO of Education appreciated the officials and experts who placed their information about the procurement of standard furniture for schools.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023