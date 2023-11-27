PMIU seminar held in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - Under the auspices of the Punjab Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), a seminar was organized here at a local school. The seminar was held at the Government Sadique Girls Model School Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner, Bahawlapur, Zaheer Ahmad Japa was chief guest of the ceremony. Others who also attended the seminar included Chief Executive Officer (Education), Muhammad Akram, Director, PMIU, Farooq Rasheed, District Education Officers, Deputy District Education Officers, and Assistant Education Officers. The seminar focused on delivering knowledge about the procurement of furniture for schools of Early Child and Care Education (ECCE). The DC Bahawalpur and CEO of Education appreciated the officials and experts who placed their information about the procurement of standard furniture for schools.