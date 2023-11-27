Polio Resilience

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) has showcased unwavering dedication by supporting polio workers in Pakistan amid the challenges of floods and climate change, distributing Rs216 million to 10,500 workers. Financial compensation, while unable to fully mitigate the impact of natural disasters, underscores the initiative’s proactive approach to aiding affected communities and adapting operations in the face of adversity.

As one of the last two endemic countries for wild polio, Pakistan faces heightened vulnerability due to climate change. The GPEI’s commitment to reaching nearly 32 million children during the August 2022 campaign amidst extreme circumstances highlights its resilience. The challenges posed by climate change emphasize the importance of lessons learned from responding to floods, crucial for sustaining the fight against polio amid future disruptions. The floods in Pakistan, exacerbated by climate change, have tested the adaptability and determination of the polio eradication program. Despite the devastation, the GPEI activated extreme weather contingency plans, adjusted campaign strategies, and established health camps, showcasing its commitment to adaptability and determination in the face of climate emergencies.

The program’s ability to secure funds swiftly, compensate affected workers, and continue operations in the aftermath of floods demonstrates its commitment to the health and well-being of communities. Beyond financial aid, the initiative worked hand-in-hand with communities and local authorities, ensuring that progress against polio in Pakistan persisted despite the challenges posed by the climate disaster.

Moving forward, the GPEI recognizes the importance of applying the learnings from its work in Pakistan to navigate future disruptions. As the climate crisis intensifies, the program’s adaptability and resilience will be essential to protect staff and communities, allowing the fight against polio to continue unabated. Pakistan’s susceptibility to the climate crisis, with increased heat waves, droughts, and floods, threatens the progress made against polio. The GPEI’s activation of extreme weather plans, adjustments in campaign schedules, and efforts to reach children in high-risk settings exemplify its commitment to overcoming challenges posed by climate emergencies.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s response to floods and climate change in Pakistan stands as a testament to its resilience and commitment. As the world grapples with the climate crisis, the program’s adaptability and determination become crucial in ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated, ultimately moving closer to the goal of eradicating polio for good.