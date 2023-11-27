In 1951, Pakistan’s population was a mere 33 million. Today, it has surged to 212 million, with some estimates reaching 228 million. Comparatively, China and India have reduced their annual population growth rates to 0.18% and 0.70%, while Pakistan’s hovers around 2% (1.91% precisely).
High population growth’s well-known reasons include religious beliefs against contraception and marrying at legal ages. Some religious leaders and educated segments oppose interventions, considering every new mouth a divine blessing.
Uneven population growth is exacerbated by distributing financial resources among provinces based on population through the National Finance Commission (NFC). Implementing population optimization policies becomes challenging when resources are allocated based on headcount.
Pakistan lacks a Malthusian figure to portray the horrific impacts of high population growth, and there’s no leader initiating a drastic policy like China’s one-child policy (1979 to 2015). Countries rationalising their populations witness progress, lifting millions out of poverty.
Poverty, unemployment, terrorism, crime, deforestation, pollution, political polarisation, and the energy crisis are directly linked to uneven population growth.
The question remains: who will address this billion-dollar issue? Existing policies and structures are against curbing high population growth. If the trend continues, the sword of default will loom over the fragile economy.
