Punjab all set to launch last national polio drive of the year today

LAHORE - Punjab is all set to launch last national polio campaign of the year from tomorrow, confirmed the head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal on Sunday. The campaign which will be held all over Punjab will last seven days in mega districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

While in rest of the districts the campaign will last five days till December 1.

Nearly 2,04,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunize 21.26 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes: 16,575 area incharges, 3985 union council medical officers, over 169,000 mobile polio team members, 4,868 fixed team members and over 2,700 transit team members.

Punjab is free of polio cases for over three years since October 2020, which is an achievement of the programme. However, polio virus continues to be isolated in environmental samples of two mega cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Nine samples have tested positive so far in 2023; 6 of them from Lahore and 3 from Rawalpindi.

The genomic sampling of virus confirms linkage of eight virus samples with the virus cluster YB3A which is circulating in Afghanistan. “So, the evidence suggests that Punjab is at the risk of virus importation. Punjab has successfully safeguarded children from paralysis through dedication and hard work. Through successful strategies the province has prevented exportation of virus. As long as the virus exists anywhere, it is a threat to children everywhere. Punjab is alert to safeguarding children from polio virus” Mr Khizer reassured. “The polio eradication programme, under the leadership of secretary as well as minister primary and secondary healthcare department, acknowledges the sacrifices of polio workers. Frontline workers continue to reach every child in some of the hardest to reach areas with the singular goal to vaccinate every last child with the polio vaccine and ensure a polio-free world for future generations”, he reiterated.