Punjab CM advocates digital transformation for PTV

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the need for media digitization in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Addressing an event organised by Pakistan Television Corporation on its 59th anniversary, Naqvi highlighted the imperative for PTV to transition to social media platforms to remain competitive. Recognising global media’s swift progress, he emphasised the necessity for state media to keep pace. Naqvi expressed optimism for PTV’s significant progress in the coming years, emphasising the crucial role of dedicated staff. He extended heartfelt prayers for PTV and its workforce.

CM inaugurates Cavalry underpass

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Lahore’s Cavalry Ground Underpass on Sunday, which has been completed in a record time of two-and-a-half months, instead of six months.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he congratulated the people of Lahore on completion of the underpass.

He felicitates people of Lahore, especially the residents of Gulberg and Defence on the completion of the Cavalry underpass. wHe said that people should confine themselves within their houses on holidays for reduction in smog. They should not come out of their houses unnecessarily. “If we take care of our environment, then positive changes will come into effect,” he added. The level of smog has reduced due to lessening of traffic during previous three days, he added.

“We had to close the main road due to construction work and that’s why Cavalry underpass was a difficult project,” he said and added that with the opening of Ghora Chowk flyover on Dec 7, the route would become signal- free from the Centre Point up to Defence Mor. About two lakh vehicles would pass through the road daily after opening of Cavalry underpass. People had to stop at three signals earlier, he added. “We are focusing more on the three important projects namely Lahore, Rawalpindi Ring Roads and the Bund Road project and striving for an early completion of these projects,” he added.

DG LDA, his team and the contractor completed the Cavalry underpass by working day and night, he said.

The CM commended DG LDA and his entire team on the early completion of the underpass. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Mansoor Qadir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Information, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were present.

Sikh yatrees call on Punjab CM

A 39-member delegation of Sikh yatrees, who are in Pakistan currently to attend the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, met Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, on Sunday. The CM noted down proposals and recommendations of the Sikh pilgrims during the meeting and assured them of their early implementation.

On the directions of the CM, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and Additional Chief Secretary will visit Nankana Sahib for the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. Construction and restoration of the ancient Gurdwara and old buildings would be carried out.

The CM and IG Police talked to the Sikh pilgrims coming from Canada and other European countries in Punjabi language. They assured them of resolving all their visa and other issues. The CM welcomed arrival of elders and suggested that the young Sikhs yatrees should also visit Lahore.

Delegation leader Gayan Singh Gill said Pakistani sugar was nice and tasty and the product could be sold in Canada in huge quantity. He said Pakistan had an excellent opportunity to promote its business with Canada. He said people of Lahore and Amritsar reside together in Canada. “We went to a hotel to have food and a brother paid their bill as a mark of love and affection,” he said.

Preet Tundar Ojla said that Lahore is sweet and people of Lahore are even sweeter than honey.

Kour Jhulan said that CM Mohsin Naqvi, by inviting them to his office, made them proud. Harbans Singh Kour said, “We cannot even imagine that anyone can invite us to the CM Office and also serve tea.”

Pyara Singh said: “We can smell love in this soil and thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for showing hospitality.” Laddu Sorindar Singh said, “We used to deeply desire that one day we visit Baba Guru Nanak’s darbar. Our prayers were granted as we came here for the purpose and we were shown affection even by CM Mohsin Naqvi.” Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, ACS, IG Police, Secretary Human Rights, Secretary Tourism, Chairman PITB and other officials were also present.

CM visits police facilitation centre

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz [Facilitation Centre] at Liberty and Garden Town late at Saturday night. IG Police Dr Usman Anwar also accompanied him, said a handout.

There was a huge rush of citizens for obtaining a driving licence at the Liberty Police Markaz. Citizens were facing difficulties in getting a token, as the token ticket machine was out of order and internet was also not available.

The CM met citizens at facilitation centres and asked them about difficulties in getting a driving licence. People complained about delay in process of driving licence issuance. The CM ordered to expedite the process. He ordered for fixing the ticket machine and internet issues immediately. The CM inspected vans issuing driving licence and also met with citizens.