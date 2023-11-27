Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM orders to speed up driving licence making process

Our Staff Reporter
November 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited police service centers (Khidmat Markaz) of Liberty and Garden Town late at night and inspected the procedure of driving licence issuance system. During the visit of Chief Minister, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar was also present. The CM found that the Internet of the Token Machine of the Police Service Center of Garden Town is broken and citizens are facing difficulties in getting tokens. CM Naqvi met the citizens present at the two service centers and asked questions regarding getting a driving licence while the citizens complained about the delay in the process for getting the driving licences. Chief Minister Naqvi directed to speed up the process of making driving licences. He gave instructions to the IG police in this regard and directed to fix token machine’s internet at Garden Town Service Center sooner. The Chief Minister instructed that there should be no delay in making the driving licence. CM Naqvi also inspected the driving licence manufacturing vans and met the citizens.

Karachi Police begin probe after deadly fire

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023