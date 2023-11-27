Punjab CM orders to speed up driving licence making process

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited police service centers (Khidmat Markaz) of Liberty and Garden Town late at night and inspected the procedure of driving licence issuance system. During the visit of Chief Minister, Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar was also present. The CM found that the Internet of the Token Machine of the Police Service Center of Garden Town is broken and citizens are facing difficulties in getting tokens. CM Naqvi met the citizens present at the two service centers and asked questions regarding getting a driving licence while the citizens complained about the delay in the process for getting the driving licences. Chief Minister Naqvi directed to speed up the process of making driving licences. He gave instructions to the IG police in this regard and directed to fix token machine’s internet at Garden Town Service Center sooner. The Chief Minister instructed that there should be no delay in making the driving licence. CM Naqvi also inspected the driving licence manufacturing vans and met the citizens.