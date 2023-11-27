SAPM Malik urges Saudi Arabia to hire more Pakistanis for its companies

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with the Chairman of Al-Rashid Group of Saudi Arabia, Rashid Saad Al-Rashid, at the company’s headquarters on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Al-Rashid Group welcomed the Pakistani delegation, which included the SAPM, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, DG of BEOE, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of OPHRD, and Embassy officers.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here. Al- Rashid Group is a large Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a number of megaprojects in the kingdom. Jawad Sohrab Malik thanked the chairman for hiring a significant number of Pakistani workers.

He specifically urged the Al-Rashid Group to hire more Pakistani workers for their projects. He also assured full cooperation in recruitment from Pakistan. Both heads agreed to further strengthen cooperation. The SAPM, “I am pleased to have met with Chairman Al-Rashid today to discuss opportunities for further cooperation between Pakistan and the Al-Rashid Group and very grateful for the chairman’s commitment to hiring Pakistani workers and his willingness to consider further recruitment from Pakistan.“

Meanwhile, a Pakistani delegation led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Jawad Sohrab Malik, visited the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Sunday. The Deputy Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) welcomed the Pakistani delegation. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in skills improvement for workers.