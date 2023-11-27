Saud, Sarfaraz dominate day two of scenario-based practice match

RAWALPINDI - Middle order batters Saud Sha­keel and Sarfaraz Ahmed dom­inated day two of the scenario-based practice match that was going on in Rawalpindi. At the end of Day 2, Saud scored an unbeaten 81 while Sarfaraz managed to score 43.

Apart from Saud and Sarfar­az, Muhammad Rizwan scored 25 and Abdullah Shafique scored 22. Among the bowlers, Hasan Ali managed to pick up 2 wickets while Mir Hamza got one wicket. At the end of the day, Pakistan batters scored 237/8 in 51.3 overs. Pakistan team is batting and bowling in the camp as per different sce­narios given to them.

Earlier on Day one, Pakistani batters were able to score 298 runs. Shan Masood scored 101, while Babar Azam was able to score 71 runs and both the se­nior batters retired themselves. On Day one, Saud Shakeel scored 44 runs while Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 19 runs while Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal managed a wicket each.

Now on November 27, 2023, the squad will take a rest. On No­vember 28, the camp will move from Rawalpindi to the National Cricket Academy Lahore. They will train from 11am to 2:30pm and afterwards, Team Director Mohammad Hafeez will address the media in Lahore. The nation­al team will leave for Australia on November 30. They will play a practice game and 3 Tests in Australia. The first Test starts on December 14, 2023 in Perth.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s left-handed batter Saim Ayub opened up ahead of the green shirts’ three-match Test tour to Australia, saying that if the ap­proach is fearless, positive re­sults will follow.

Saim, who got his maiden Test call, is ready to prove him­self a match-winner and said that the team is well prepared to play in Australia. “Whenever I’m given a chance, I always try to win the match for the team and prove myself a match win­ner. We are well prepared, we are trying to fit in our subcon­scious all that can come use­ful in Australia,” Saim said in a video posted by the PCB on X.

“You should always have a fearless approach, but some­times, you’ve to play according to the conditions, you have to respect the bowlers because they dominate [the match] sometimes. The momentum keeps changing during the game, sometimes it favours batters the other time it fa­vours bowlers. You just have to adjust accordingly.”

The 21-year-old also added that nothing is impossible in cricket and a player makes things easy or difficult for him, but the key to results is the fear­less approach. “I believe that a player makes things easier and difficult for himself, if we go with our minds prepared, then there is nothing impossible in cricket. If the approach is fearless, there will be positive results.

“Our minds are clear, we have to play with positive intent and that is what we have practised with. I have never been to Aus­tralia, yes there are fast tracks but the ball spins too on day four or five, we have every­thing in mind and we are going well prepared,” he added.

The left-handed batter said that he doesn’t want to become a specialist in one format. “I want to be a specialist of crick­et, not just of any single format. I have all [three] formats in mind, and you have to change yourself with the requirements of that format but your ap­proach remains fearless.

“If you ask me then I guess it is more fun to play in Australia because it’s fast cricket there and when you get out of your comfort zone, you face a chal­lenge and I think that when you get a challenge, you grow a lot,” he concluded.