School boy dies as bridge collapses in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL - In the Upper Chitral district’s Yarkhun Lasht area, a schoolboy died after falling into a river as a result of the collapse of an old wooden bridge.

As per details, Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Rokut Yarkhun and the son of Zar Mohammad, died while he was on his way home from school. Along with him, two other students fell into the river, and the locals immediately saved them. The deceased was a Government High School Yarkhun Lasht 10th grader. It is important to note that Chitral’s roads and bridges, particularly those in the upper regions, are in extremely poor condition. As a result, major accidents occur frequently, taking many innocent lives with them.

Nine people lost their lives when a bridge collapsed in Yarkhun Valley, just as some people died when a bridge collapsed in Torkho Mulkho Tehsil of Chitral a few months ago. Upper area roads and bridges are in extremely bad and deteriorated condition, which frequently results in fatal accidents involving many people.