Monday, November 27, 2023
Security forces kill eight terrorists in South Waziristan

Web Desk
3:31 PM | November 27, 2023
National

Eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Sararogha area of South Waziristan District on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the area on reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

